‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 5 Trailer Embraces Taylor Frankie Paul Drama

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Will MomTok survive its latest nationwide scandal? Hulu audiences will have the chance to see for themselves when “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” returns to Hulu this September.

Following a domestic violence incident involving Taylor Frankie Paul her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen earlier this spring, her season of “The Bachelorette” was infamously removed from the ABC schedule.

Season 5 of “Secret Lives” was supposed to bookend her experience as the lead of the storied dating franchise. However, the team paused production amid the domestic violence investigation, with the upcoming season reportedly truncated to just five episodes instead of the traditional 10.

The first trailer out Wednesday opens with Mayci Neeley saying in a confessional that there is so much that the public still does not know after the situation spiraled out of control (during filming, Paul’s former partner, with whom she shares a child, filed domestic violence claims against her, but they have since been cleared).

“They’re like Romeo and Juliet in the TikTok age,” Jessi Draper says.

The Season 5 teaser also shows that Mortensen had Paul’s initials tattooed on the inside of his lip, in addition to continued drama between former spouses Miranda Hope and Chase McWhorter and Draper and former partner Jordan Ngatikaura.

On the brink of tears, Mikayla Matthews says that she is at her boiling point. This admission comes after she and her partner separated at the end of Season 4 amid intimacy issues.

“It feels like there are no friendships left in MomTok,” Draper adds.

This season also marks the last with breakout star Whitney Leavitt, who will be leaving the series behind to focus on her burgeoning theater and film career.

Season 5 will return Sept. 10 on Hulu. “Secret Lives” has already been renewed for 20 more episodes at the streamer through Season 7, following a similar pattern to previous seasons. Production has started on Season 6 (star Layla Taylor broke the news on Hulu’s “Get Real” podcast).