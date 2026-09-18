Javier Bardem-Led Drama ‘The Spread’ Lands Series Order at HBO After Bidding War

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HBO has ordered “The Spread,” a new drama series executive produced by and starring Javier Bardem.

The show, which is written by Bill Dubuque and Sean Sansiveri, takes place in Miami, which is turning into a paradise of power dubbed Wall Street South, where industry titans, elite hedge funds, staggering wealth, ruthless competition, sex, nightlife and fun collide on an industrial scale.

“Into this sun-soaked arena comes a visionary billionaire who collects the brilliant, the hungry and the dangerous, then turns their ambitions loose on the markets that power America,” the logline states. “He chases something bigger: the power to shift the center of economic gravity to Miami — and decide how long the party lasts.”

The project landed at HBO following a bidding war with Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and Apple TV.

“Having long wanted to set a scripted series in Florida, HBO couldn’t be more excited to explore the gilded chaos of Miami and bring it to life with this kaleidoscope of extraordinary, visionary talent who is as fearless as the story itself,” HBO Programming EVP and Drama Series and Films Head Francesca Orsi said in a statement.

“The Spread” is a co-production with Fifth Season TV Studio. Fifth Season TV Creative Head Noah Greenshner called the project a “gripping story of power and ambition, set against the vivid, glamorous backdrop of Miami.”

“We’ve brought together an exceptional creative team to capture the energy of this world and city, and we’re thrilled to be working alongside them and our partners at HBO, Makeready and Topic to bring it to life,” Greenshner added.

In addition to Bardem, Dubuque and Sansiveri, other EPs include the series’ director Matthew Vaughn, Makeready’s Brad Weston and Topic Studios’ Ian Stratford and Michael Bloom.