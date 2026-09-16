HBO Max Gives 15-Episode Order to Greg Berlanti Family Drama ‘How to Survive Without Me’

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HBO Max has granted a 15-episode order to Greg Berlanti’s family drama “How to Survive Without Me.”

The one-hour drama series, which stars Ray Romano, Kaley Cuoco and Joshua Jackson, has been ordered to series by the streamer just under a year after a pilot from Berlanti and Bash Doran first got the greenlight. The pilot order came following the success of “The Pitt,” with the new projects hoping to emulate the longer episode order, modest budgets and annual release of the medical drama.

Hailing from Warner Bros. Television, “How to Survive Without Me” follows the De Angelis family following the passing of matriarch Beverly (Rita Wilson).

In addition to Wilson, Romano, Cuoco and Jackson, the series stars Julia Schlaepfer, Jack Ball, Kylar Miranda, Julian Grey, Scarlett Abinante, Tommy Dewey, Matthew Kellison, Colette Porch and Ella Rubin.

Guest stars include Dar Zuzovsky, Genevieve Angelson, Joe Romano, Katie Aselton, Katie Monds, Kevin Changaris, Pressley Hosbach, Richard Blackmon, Sofía Rodríguez-Toymil and Will Yun Lee.

The series follows the De Angelis family after the loss of Beverly sees the family to drift, unsure how to manage their complicated, evolving lives without her guidance. “But in true Beverly fashion, she found a way to keep running the show from the beyond,” per the official logline. “Should they wish to experience Beverly’s final work, the family must find the time — and make the effort — to remain connected and be there for each other through all of life’s challenges yet to come.”

“Ray Romano, Kaley Cuoco, Joshua Jackson, and Rita Wilson lead a dream cast perfect for this emotional, extraordinary story,” Max original programming head Sarah Aubrey said. “We’re delighted to be in business again with Greg and our partners at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.”

Berlanti, his husband Robbie Rogers and developed the story, with both Doran and Rogers executive producing. This is the first show the couple co-created together. Rogers executive produces for Berlanti Productions and its overall deal with Warner Bros. Television alongside Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman. Additional EPs include Ryan O’Connell and Daniel Minahan, who also directs.

“The first show I ever created was a family drama, almost exactly 25 years before this one was picked up,” Berlanti said in a statement. “It’s been incredibly emotional to return to this kind of storytelling and I’m so grateful to Casey, Sarah, Joey and everyone at HBO Max for asking, to Channing, Brett and Clancy and the Warner Bros. team, and finally our brilliant cast — Ray, Kaley, Josh, Rita and the rest of our extraordinary ensemble and crew. To also co-create it with Bash and my husband, Robbie, and draw from our own families’ experiences of love and loss has made the whole show the most personal thing I’ve worked on in years.”

“All of us at Warner Bros. Television are thrilled to have another new series from our brilliant partner Greg Berlanti and his team,” said Channing Dungey, Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD US Networks chairman and CEO. “This is an incredible cast bringing to life a deeply personal, heartfelt story—one filled with laughter, and the kind of warmth that makes it instantly relatable. We are excited to be part of this next chapter with HBO Max and can’t wait to bring this beautiful story to fruition.”