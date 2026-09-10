Warner Bros. Television Group Launches ‘Cartoon Coffee Chat’ Video Podcast | Exclusive

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Warner Bros. Television Group and Warner Bros. Animation are launching a brand new video podcast series called Cartoon Coffee Chat, hosted by artist, writer and producer Jessie Juwono. Watch a clip below.

A member of the Artist Management team for Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, Juwono “focuses on external artist recruitment and career development initiatives that support emerging and established artists across the Studios’ multiple productions. Driven by a passion for uplifting the art form and the artists behind it, Juwono will bring listeners inside the creative process through insightful conversations with the talented teams who bring animation to life,” according to an official statement.

“This podcast is a love letter to the animation community and a passion project that showcases our in-house artists by sharing their amazing work,” Juwono said in a statement. “We aim to inspire the next generation of animation talent and give animation fans a unique perspective on what goes into creating their favorite shows—and I can’t wait to share these conversations with them!”

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“We’re so excited that Jessie will be hosting this animation-focused podcast with her genuine love and admiration for the medium,” said Tim Seiwert, vice president of social media at WBTVG. “Warner Bros. Animation has one of the most passionate fanbases, and we’re always looking for new ways to connect audiences with the stories and creatives they love.”

The podcast will launch with a lineup of guests from across the Warner Bros. Animation world. On September 16 Ben Bocquelet, creator of “The Amazing World of Gumball” and the recently released “The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball.” On September 30 Juwono will be joined by Tayla Perper, a storyboard artist on “Teen Titans Go!” and “Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs.” And on October 14 Joonki Park, director and storyboard artist on “Harley Quinn.” the recently released (and very entertaining) animated feature “Batman: Knightfall Part 1: Knightfall” and the upcoming adult animated series “Get Jiro,” which premieres next month as part of the Adult Swim programming line-up on Cartoon Network. More guests will be announced.

Cartoon Coffee Chat launches on Sept. 16, with new episodes premiering twice a month on Wednesdays wherever you get your podcasts. You can also watch the episodes on the Warner Bros. Television YouTube channel.