Where to Watch ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th Anniversary Special

“Hannah Montana” fans will get the best of both worlds with the show’s 20th anniversary special, which sees Miley Cyrus head back to where it all began.

Heading to the iconic “Hannah Montana” sets that helped shape the cultural phenomenon, the 20th anniversary special sees Cyrus looking back on the show’s biggest moments in an in-depth interview with “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper and reminiscing with old friends and special guests.

Check out all the details on how to watch the special below.

When does the “Hannah Montana” anniversary special come out?

The special debuts Tuesday, March 24, 20 years to the day after the pilot debuted on Disney Channel.

Is the “Hannah Montana” special streaming?

Yes, the special will stream on both Disney + and Hulu.

Who is featured in the special?

Beyond Cyrus’ interview with Cooper, the special sees Cyrus reunite with family members — including Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus-Purcell and Noah Cyrus — as well as several special guests, some of which were featured in the series.

Is any other cast in the special?

Beyond Billy Ray and Noah, who often subbed in as whatever little girl the cast needed as well as one special guest, the special does not feature any other regular cast members, though Cyrus spends time reminiscing on her friendships with the cast.

Does Hannah Montana perform in the special?

Yes, Cyrus performs as Hannah in the special with several “Hannah Montana” songs, including “This Is the Life,” “The Climb” and, of course, “Best of Both Worlds.”

Cyrus also performs her new song, “Younger You,” which she wrote specifically for the special.

Watch the trailer: