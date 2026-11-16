Willie Geist to Exit ‘Morning Joe’ for Expanded ‘Today’ Show Role

Willie Geist is leaving MS NOW’s “Morning Joe” at the end of the year after nearly two decades alongside Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, shifting his focus to an expanded role at NBC’s “Today” franchise.

The departure, first reported by Variety, ends a unique arrangement that allowed Geist to work for both NBC News and MS NOW after Comcast spun off the cable network into Versant in January. Geist was the only on-air personality permitted to maintain roles at both organizations, which previously shared on-air talent and resources.

“This is just the way it is sometimes in business,” Geist said during Monday’s broadcast. “I knew working for two companies wasn’t going to last forever.”

Geist said there had been an informal understanding that he would remain with “Morning Joe” through the midterm elections. His departure takes effect Dec. 31.

The change comes as MS NOW continues establishing its identity apart from NBC News. The network has built its own newsgathering operation and expanded “Morning Joe” beyond television, including a newsletter and a weekly live Q&A for subscribers to its membership service.

The program is averaging 761,000 total viewers year-to-date, up 24% from the comparable period last year, according to figures provided by MS NOW. Viewership among adults 25-54 has risen 57%, while “Morning Joe” outperformed CNN in both total viewers and the key demo in October.

MS NOW also shortened “Morning Joe” from four hours to three in June, with Jonathan Lemire co-anchoring its 8 a.m. hour. No replacement for Geist has been announced.

Geist, who joined “Morning Joe” at its launch in 2007, will continue hosting “Sunday Today” and expand his work across NBC News. He joined the “Today” franchise in 2012 and became the solo host of its Sunday edition in 2016.

His departure breaks up one of television’s longest-running morning teams, a partnership that has survived nearly two decades of political upheaval and changes in cable news.

“We knew it was coming after the midterms,” Scarborough said Monday, becoming emotional as he recalled their years together. “We shared our lives together.”

Brzezinski was similarly candid about the departure. “I’m proud. I’m happy for you, but I’m also really sad,” she told Geist.

Scarborough and Brzezinski remain under contract with MS NOW through 2029. Geist is expected to return for the show’s 20th anniversary celebration in May.