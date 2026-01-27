YouTube’s Super Bowl Flag Football Game Enlists Druski and J Balvin as 2026 Captains

YouTube is preparing for its own big game ahead of the Super Bowl. Colombian superstar J Balvin (35.2 million YouTube subscribers) and comedian Druski (4.6 million YouTube subscribers) will serve as the team captains for the Super Bowl LX Flag Football Game. The matchup will take place on Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Fans will be able to watch on the NFL’s YouTube Channel.

“Being a part of a huge flag game like this during Super Bowl week is going to be awesome,” said J. Balvin. “I’m ready to lead my team, bring the vibes and put on a fun show that fans will remember.”

“I’m hyped for the NFL flag football game during Super Bowl weekend,” said Druski. “I won MVP of my middle school church flag league for the most pass breakups in a single game, so I expect to bring a similar amount of intensity to the field on Feb. 7.”

Cam Newton (1.8 million YouTube subscribers) and Michael Vick will play as the quarterbacks for the game. They’ll be led by Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders. The player roster will include musicians Benson Boone, Jay Cinco and Kane Brown. Flag football stars Diana Flores and Ashlea Klam will also be part of the fray. On the creator side, players will include Deestroying (6.4 million YouTube subscribers), Jesser (37 million YouTube subscribers), Marlon Garcia (4.2 million Instagram followers), Pierson Wodzynski (7.1 million YouTube subscribers) and Ross Smith (25 million TikTok followers).

Kay Adams (593,000 Instagram followers) will serve as pregame and halftime host, and former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins will announce the play-by-play action. Deestroying, Jesser and Wodzynski will also simulcast the event on their respective YouTube channels. A Spanish-language broadcast will also be available to watch on NFL Mundo’s YouTube channel.

This wil mark YouTube and NFL’s third flag football game following its Super Bowl LIX and International Flag Football games. Last year’s matchup between Team Kai Cenat and Team iShowSpeed delivered a record-setting six million live views on the NFL’s YouTube channel. The creator flag football games on YouTube have already been extended to include the next two Super Bowls as well as international games.

“This annual flag game has quickly become one of Super Bowl week’s most anticipated fan events, bringing together sports, entertainment and culture in a way that is truly authentic,” said Ian Trombetta, senior vice president of social, influencer and content marketing at the NFL. “Partnering with YouTube, we’re highlighting the rapid global growth of flag football, while creating an experience that brings fans around the world closer to the sport as well as the creators and stars they love.”