Why Didn’t Christina Milian Perform in ‘Meet Me Next Christmas?’

“Meet Me Next Christmas” is decidedly Netflix’s most musical Christmas movie offering this year, and it just so happens to have pop star Christina Milian as one of its leads. But no, she doesn’t sing in the movie — and no, she’s not mad about it.

Now streaming, the film centers on Layla (Milian), a woman who meets the potential man of her dreams at the airport on Christmas Eve. The problem is, she’s not single — at least, not until she comes home from her trip to find her boyfriend cheating on her in her own home.

The good news is, Layla and airport man made a plan to meet up next Christmas if they were both single, at the Pentatonix concert. Of course, Layla didn’t buy her ticket in time, so she hires a personal concierge named Teddy (Devale Ellis) to help her secure one.

Together they run all over the city trying to do whatever they can to earn a ticket to the show — including competing in a lip sync competition. But, if you think it’ll take a “Mean Girls” turn and result in Christina Milian needing to actually take the mic, you might be disappointed.

“I can’t put that in every movie. If you want that, watch ‘Resort to Love,’” Milian told TheWrap with a laugh. “You got a lip sync service from me, and that’s about it. A little bit dancing, but it didn’t feel like me, as Christina Milian. But yeah, I don’t want to crowd everybody with too much of that, but eventually, you never know. Yeah, there might be a ‘Meet Me Next Christmas’ on the karaoke.”

That said, she noted that it wasn’t a conscious choice not to sing. It just wasn’t ever in the script to begin with.

“It was the Snow Ball performance, and I think the setting of, you know, all the other performers that are in there, they lip sync, and they perform, but they actually do it really, really well,” she said.

“I’ve had people lip sync my songs, especially like at a small bar or a drag performance, and I’m like, ‘What?’ Like, they get every single breath, every mouth, and dance way better than me. So I’m like, I already know what that is, and I’m not gonna sing there. I already gotta dance in front of everybody. So I hope I do this right.”

“Meet Me Next Christmas” is now streaming on Netflix.