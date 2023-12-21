Megan Thee Stallion and Jelly Roll are among the artists performing from New York City on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

The pair will be joined in Times Square by singer and songwriter Sabrina Carpenter, who will perform hit singles, “Nonsense” and “Feather,” as well as Amapiano pop and R&B artist Tyla, who will take the stage to perform “Water” and “Truth or Dare” from her upcoming debut album.

Jelly Roll, who will be joined by singer and songwriter Jessie Murph, will perform a medley of his top hits after recently wrapping up his sold-out Backroad Baptism Arena Tour.

As the new additions take the New York stage led by co-hosts nineteen-time host Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora, Jeannie Mai will hold down the festivities on the other side of the country from Hollywood. Previously announced performers from Los Angeles include Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

In addition to New York City and Los Angeles, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” will take viewers across the globe as Post Malone performs “Chemical” from the Las Vegas Fontainebleau and K-Pop group NewJeans performs “Super Shy” and “ETA” from South Korea.

The festivities will also air a Spanish language countdown from the Atlantic time zone for the third time, with TV presenter Dayanara Torres serving as cohost while Ivy Queen, known as the “Queen of Reggaeton,” performs from the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

The New Year’s Eve celebration will air live on Sunday, Dec. 31 on ABC beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET. The program will also simulcast on broadcast radio for the first time, and will air across 150 iHeartRadio stations nationwide including Z100 New York, KIIS-FM Los Angeles, KISS FM Chicago, Q102 Philly, 102.9 Dallas, as well as the iHeartRadio app.

As the telecast celebrates its 52nd year, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” was renewed by ABC and Dick Clark Productions air for an additional five years through 2029. Hailing from Dick Clark Productions, Seacrest executive produces the special alongside Michael Dempsey and Barry Adelman.