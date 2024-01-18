Megyn Kelly Says Kamala Harris Talks to Audiences ‘Like They’re on the Short Bus’ | Video

Megyn Kelly compared the way Vice President Kamala Harris talks to audiences to the way she thinks children who have learning disabilities are spoken to.

Kelly made the off-handed comment during the latest episode of her podcast series “The Megyn Kelly Show” while discussing the vice president’s recent appearance on ABC’s “The View.” At the time, Harris was sharing her thoughts about former president Donald Trump potentially being re-elected.

“I’m scared as heck… We should all be scared,” Harris said. “We don’t run away from something when we’re scared. We fight back against it,” Harris says in clips Kelly played for her listeners.

“She thinks she’s Rush Limbaugh. She’s not. It’s so obvious,” Kelly said following the series of snippets of Harris. She then went into the way she felt Harris conveys messages, saying the politician does so in such a way that comes off insulting.

“She tries to explain things to people all the time, as though she’s talking to a 2 year old. And look, I talk to my audience about complex things all the time, and I never assume anybody understands a complex thing. I always give a couple lines of explanation because people are living their lives and they’re not following politics day and night like I am. But I don’t treat them like they’re idiots,” Kelly said.

She continued: “I have a respect for my audience’s intelligence that they deserve because I talk to my audience. They call in all the time on SiriusXM, they write in at MegynKelly.com. She talks to the people listening to her like she thinks they’re on the short bus. Forgive me, but she does.”

Kelly’s use of “short bus” refers to slang for a smaller bus that is used to transport students with special needs to school. Like before as it is today, the term has been deemed offensive to use in conversation. In Kelly’s case, the podcaster also seemingly alluded to the idea that people with disabilities and children are unable to comprehend potentially complex ideas.

However, she herself said she is “insulted” by Harris’ way of speech, claiming Harris believes she is like entertainment mogul and former talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

“All I feel is insulted. My intelligence is insulted. I’m bored by you. I’m offended by you,” Kelly said. “The thing is, it almost makes me think of Oprah. So Oprah actually was full of profundities when she did that show… But back in the day when I was young and in law school and you turn on ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show,’ you would hear something…She was the one we got the ‘aha moment’ from. She would have this little catchphrase where you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s something to think about,’ and her team would set it to music and they’d slow down the interaction…and you’d be moved. You’d think, ‘Oh, I feel inspired.’ She thinks she’s Oprah. She thinks we’re going to add a little twinkly music. I’m going to say it like this, and even though it’s total inanity, it’s going to move people.”

In addition to her thoughts about Trump being back in the White House, Harris also discussed with “The View” hosts her concerns for women’s rights and defended 81-year-old President Joe Biden’s age as it relates to him being in office again if re-elected.

“Let me just address the issue directly. I spend a lot of time with our president, be it in the Oval Office, the Situation Room,” Harris said. “We have a president in Joe Biden who is forward thinking in a way that we’ve not seen in a long time.”

