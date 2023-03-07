Margot Robbie and Megyn Kelly Had a ‘Bombshell Encounter’ in Utah

Margot Robbie and journalist Megyn Kelly bumped into one another in a “bombshell encounter” while the two were visiting Utah.

“Bombshell encounter in Deer Valley Utah,” said Kelly in an Instagram post on Tuesday, which featured a photo of her and Robbie. It’s been three years since Robbie has seen Kelly, or, at least a “fake” one. Robbie starred in “Bombshell,” a film centered on the accounts of women who worked at Fox News and came together to expose CEO Roger Ailes’ sexual harassment.

Robbie played the fictional character Kayla Pospisil alongside Nicole Kidman, who played Gretchen Carlson, and Charlize Theron, who played Kelly.

“She was gracious & friendly. Kind of weird for both of us since she spent months with the ‘fake me’ for a movie. Many thanks, Margot Robbie,” Kelly continued in her post.

During her time at Fox News, Kelly hosted her own shows, including “America Live” and “The Kelly File.” Kelly now hosts a talk show and podcast called “The Megyn Kelly Show.”