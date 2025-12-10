Megyn Kelly Says She Withdrew Her Podcast From ‘Dog and Pony Show’ Golden Globes: ‘Zero Interest in Their Stupid Awards’ | Video

Megyn Kelly says she withdrew her podcast from consideration for the new Golden Globes category rather than get rolled into the awards churn.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host explained that her SiriusXM show was not a nominee in the Golden Globes’ podcast category because she withdrew it from consideration. Kelly explained that the “choose me” element of the award show sounded like a nightmare to her.

“You’d have to go out there and do a little dog and pony show, like, ‘Choose me, choose me. I want world peace, and I look great in an evening gown,’ kind of thing,” she said. “And of course, the whole thing was so bizarre because number one, I had zero interest in their stupid awards. I would have made the point repeatedly on this show that I came up under the Roger Ailes era, where we at Fox were not even allowed to submit for any kind of an award, and I’m talking about a respected award, like a Pulitzer, forget Golden Globe.”

Kelly added: “All I could think when they were talking about how I need to go out there and sit with these people and try to razzle dazzle them, was, I would rather blow my brains out. I don’t have that in me. I literally don’t have that in me, nor do I have it in me to sit at one of their little tables around their movie stars on the big night and act like I care, like I wish for their good approval, I don’t.”

Play video

The 2026 Golden Globes mark the first time the Best Podcast category will appear at the show. The nominees for the inaugural award are: “Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard,” “Call Her Daddy,” “Good Hang With Amy Poehler,” “The Mel Robbins Podcast,” “SmartLess” and NPR’s “Up First.” Notably absent from the nominees are political shows. Kelly said she expected the narrative to be that the conservative shows were shut out, while noting that her show never had plans to be involved or campaign.

“It was no mystery to us that we would not be actually nominated, because we told them, thanks, but no thanks,” Kelly said. “Now all the headlines, because they hate conservative media, is ‘snubbed.’ No. We’re literally one of the top podcasts in the country, but we’re not interested in awards.”