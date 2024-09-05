Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen to Star in JonBenét Ramsey Drama for Paramount+

Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen are set to star in a new Paramount+ limited series surrounding the JonBenét Ramsey case.

McCarthy and Owen play JonBenét’s parents, Patsy and John Bennett Ramsey, respectively, in the limited series, which explores the tragic unsolved murder of the 6-year-old beauty queen.

Following the Ramsey family, before and after the tragedy as they go through the painful loss of a child while facing intense public scrutiny caused by a media frenzy that captivated an entire nation, the series will explore “the unbreakable partnership of these two complex people – as husband and wife, as mother and father – who had committed themselves and their children to building the narrative of a perfect, privileged life only to have it destroyed one Christmas night in 1996,” per the official logline.

The series, which is currently titled “JonBenét Ramsey,” has received a series order at the streamer and will soon begin production in Calgary, Alberta. Richard LaGravenese (“Behind the Candelabra”) will serve as showrunner and executive producer for the series, which is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

“Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen are an extraordinary duo to delve into this tragic story that has cast a long, haunting shadow over American culture for nearly three decades,” said Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO and president/CEO and Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios.

“JonBenét Ramsey continues to be one of the country’s most fascinating unsolved murders,” Paramount+ EVP of programming Jeff Grossman added. “The incredible talent of Melissa McCarthy, Clive Owen and the creative team led by Richard LaGravenese will illuminate her story with the acuity and nuance it deserves.”

McCarthy will also executive produce the series alongside David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin and Anne Sewitsky (“Presumed Innocent”), who will direct four of the eight episodes. LaGravense, Harrison Query and Tommy Wallach will serve as writers and EPs.

McCarthy’s other TV credits include “God’s Favorite Idiot,” “Nine Perfect Strangers,” “Gilmore Girls,” “Samantha Who?” and “Mike & Molly.” Owen recently starred in “Monsieur Spade” and “A Murder at the End of the World” and can also be seen in “Chancer,” “Second Sight, The Echo,” “The Hire,” “The Night Of,” “Lisey’s Story” and “Impeachment: American Crime Story.”