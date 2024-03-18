Melissa Peterman is set to reunite with Reba McEntire in a new NBC sitcom pilot.

Peterman, who played Barbra Jean in “Reba,” will star opposite her former costar in new restaurant-set multicam comedy project, which will be executive produced by McEntire. She will also reunite with “Reba” EPs Mindy Schultheis, Michael Hanel, Kevin Abbott and Julie Abbott, all of whom serve as executive producers for the pilot.

The official logline for the pilot is as follows: “Reba inherits her father’s restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had.”

Peterman will play Gabby, who has worked as the tavern’s bartender for quite some time, and is described as “a bit needy and dramatic” with a strong desire to be sisters with Bobbie (McEntire).

Instead, Belissa Escobedo plays Isabella, Bobbie’s half-sister and an enthusiastic 20-something who studied psychology and loves to analyze people. Per the official logline, she is thrilled to start working at the tavern and is full of “great” ideas about how to bring it to life.

Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Kevin Abbott serves as the writer for the pilot, which marks McEntire’s sitcom return after “Reba” closed out its six-season run in 2007.

In addition to starring on “Reba,” Peterman also reunited with McEntire in Lifetime series “The Hammer.” Peterman currently plays a recurring character on CBS’ “Young Sheldon” and serves as host and EP of competition show “Person, Place or Thing.”

Escobedo is best known for starring as Milagro in “Blue Beetle,” and previously appeared in “The Baker And The Beauty,” “Hocus Pocus 2,” “American Horror Stories,” “Sex Appeal” and “Don’t Look Deeper.”

Peterman is repped by Darris Hatch Management and Production, and Escobedo is represented by Gersh, Anonymous Content and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson and Christopher.