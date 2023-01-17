Meryl Streep has officially checked into the Arconia. The three-time Oscar-winner will join the Season 3 cast of “Only Murders in the Building,” the starring trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez announced on social media.

On Twitter, Martin shared a cast photo featuring “The Devil Wears Prada” actress. “The filming of Season 3 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ has begun! A cast to dream of,” the veteran actor wrote.

The official Hulu account replied, “It is an HONOR to have Meryl in our building!”

Gomez later shared a longer Instagram clip of the cast hanging out on set, where Streep popped up from behind the couch after Rudd teased that the season could certainly “get a little bit better.” In the video, Streep adjusts a pillow for Martin and asks Short if he needs anything, to which the latter replies, “Just the tea that I had asked for half an hour ago.” Meanwhile, Gomez declines needing anything, then turning to the camera to make a shocked expression.

Streep, who certainly needs no biography, has won three Academy Awards for “The Iron Lady,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “Kramer vs. Kramer.” She has been nominated for upward of 20 Oscars, including for such performances as “The Post,” “August: Osage County,” “Julia & Julia,” “Adaptation.” and more. She was recently in “Let Them All Talk,” “Little Women,” “Big Little Lies” Season 2 and “Don’t Look Up.” Next up, she’ll be in Apple TV+’s “Extrapolations.”

Her casting comes after the August 2022 announcement that Rudd would be joining the sleuthing dramedy, following a surprise cameo in the Season 2 finale. The “Ant-Man” star is portraying Ben Glenroy, a snobbish-seeming theater actor who will be the upcoming season’s victim. Season 3 of “Only Murders” will focus on Short’s Oliver, set in the Broadway world, showrunner John Hoffman previously told TheWrap.

“Only Murders” traces the unlikely friendship between Arconia building residents Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez), true crime fans who find themselves in the middle of a real-life murder mystery that necessitates an audio series of their own. Season 2 follows their attempts to unmask who killed Arconia Board president Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). Along the way, they’re publicly implicated in her murder and are the subjects of a competing podcast. The series was renewed in July 2022, and Season 3 has been filming for roughly a week.

Martin co-created the series with Hoffman. Martin, Hoffman, Short and Gomez executive produce alongside Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal and Jamie Babbit.