Paul Rudd Joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Cast

Paul Rudd will be in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 after appearing in a surprise cameo role in Tuesday’s Season 2 finale.

In the finale (spoiler alert!), Rudd appears in a flash forward (a year later), as Ben, a snobbish leading actor in Oliver’s (Martin Short) seemingly triumphant return to directing on Broadway. He and Charles exchange less-than-pleasantries in a sinister and vague chat, and as he makes his opening monologue, he literally croaks onstage and dies.

“Hopefully the audience is going to be very excited to know what happened in that year for our trio, and also what happened with that show, and God knows the excitement over having Paul Rudd in the show playing Ben Glenroy, the leading actor of the show, victim or otherwise, knowing that our victims tend to have a lot of screen time in our seasons,” showrunner John Hoffman told TheWrap. “I’m really excited about that and a couple of other surprises yet to come.

“Only Murders” traces the unlikely friendship between Arconia building residents Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez), true crime fans, who find themselves in the middle of a real-life murder mystery that necessitates an audio series of their own. Season 2 follows their attempts to unmask who killed Arconia Board president Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). Along the way, they’re publicly implicated in her murder and are the subjects of a competing podcast. The series was renewed in July, and Season 3’s writing room has been open for several weeks.

Martin co-created the series with Hoffman. Martin, Hoffman, Short and Gomez executive produce alongside Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal and Jamie Babbit.

Rudd’s new role in “Only Murders in the Building” reunites him with Gomez, with whom he starred together in Netflix’s 2016 dramedy “The Fundamentals of Caring.” Among his best-known credits are “Clueless,” “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Ant-Man” and “Wet Hot American Summer.” Most recently in his 30-year career, he’s been in Netflix’s “Living With Yourself” and Apple’s “The Shrink Next Door.”