Meta Q3 Profit Tumbles 83% Thanks to ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’ Tax Charge

Meta’s third-quarter net profit dropped by 83% due to a tax charge implemented as part of President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The tech giant generated $51 billion in revenue for the quarter, up 26% from last year, but the net profit plummeted to $2.7 billion due to the charge. Excluding the charge, net income would have been $18.64 billion, up 19% from a year ago.

Meta noted in its earnings release that it expects a significant reduction in U.S. federal cash tax payments for the remainder of 2025 and in the future, but this quarter was significantly affected by a “one-time, non-cash income tax charge of $15.93 billion.”

Meta, like many other tech giants, has gone all-in on artificial intelligence, and is pouring billions of dollars into developing AI “superintelligence.” The company believes “superintelligence” represents a “paradigm shift” in how computing works and the kind of relationship it will have with its customers.

“We had a strong quarter for our business and our community,” Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO, said in the earnings release. “Meta Superintelligence Labs is off to a great start and we continue to lead the industry in AI glasses. If we deliver even a fraction of the opportunity ahead, then the next few years will be the most exciting period in our history.”

Meta has a history of exceeding Wall Street’s expectations, beating revenue estimates every single time over the past two years by 2.4% on average. Last quarter the company had its best second quarter to date with revenue of $47.52 billion, outpacing estimates by 6%.

The company reported growth in their daily active user base with 3.54 billion visiting one of its apps daily. Meta also noted that it employs 78,450 people as of Sept. 30, an increase of 8% year-over-year.

The stock price rose 0.03% to $751.67 in after-hours trading.

Here are the key results from Meta’s third quarter report:

Revenue: Meta reported $51.24 billion in third quarter sales, up 26% annually, outpacing the $49 billion analysts had projected.

Most of the company’s revenue came from advertising.

Net income: The company reported $2.71 billion in net income, an 83% drop from the third quarter of 2024 because of tax charges.

Daily active users: Meta’s daily active user base across its apps Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads increased 8% year-over-year to 3.54 billion users.

Earnings Per Share: $7.25, which surpassed the $6.71 estimate EPS analysts projected. This figure is adjusted for tax charge.