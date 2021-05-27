mgm

Clockwise from top left: James Bond; "Tomb Raider;" "Handmaid's Tale;" "Creed" (MGM)

What Happens to James Bond, ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ and Other MGM Films and TV Shows After Amazon Takeover

by , and | May 27, 2021 @ 4:06 PM

MGM’s extensive catalog is filled with acquisitions and titles with distribution rights tied up by other studios

Amazon’s $8.4 billion purchase of MGM will add over 5,000 movies and TV shows to Amazon Prime’s streaming catalog. But that doesn’t mean Amazon will become home to all of MGM hits like James Bond and “Handmaid’s Tale” all at once — or perhaps ever. Why? It’s complicated.

MGM properties like the James Bond franchise, “Legally Blonde,” “Rocky/Creed,” “Pink Panther,” “Poltergeist,” “Silence of the Lambs” and “The Thomas Crown Affair” are all expected to stream on Amazon Prime when their current streaming deals expire. But other titles, like “Gone With the Wind” and “West Side Story,” are subject to previously negotiated deals.

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

Beatrice Verhoeven

Beatrice Verhoeven

Film Editor

Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

