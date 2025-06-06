Mia Goth Joins Ryan Gosling in Shawn Levy’s ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’

Mia Goth is joining Ryan Gosling in a galaxy far, far away.

The actress, perhaps best known for A24’s “X” trilogy, will join the star in “Star Wars: Starfighter,” a new standalone feature from “Deadpool & Wolverine” director Shawn Levy, according to media reports. The movie starts production this fall for a May 28, 2027 theatrical release.

It’s unclear who Goth is playing, but it was recently revealed that Oscar-winning “Anora” actress Mikey Madison turned down a role in the movie, reportedly as a villain.

“Star Wars: Starfighter,” officially revealed at this year’s Star Wars Celebration event (which was held in Japan), is set five years after the events of 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” with new characters (including those played by Gosling and Goth) taking the spotlight.

“There are many rumors, some true, some not … This is not a prequel, this is not a sequel. It’s a new adventure,” Levy said at the event. “It was a great process. This is no longer a Star Wars movie in development. This is a Star Wars movie we’re making this fall!”

“This script is so good,” Gosling added at the time. “It’s filled with so much heart and adventure and there just really is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn.”

The screenplay for the new project was penned by screenwriter and novelist Jonathan Tropper, who worked with Levy on “The Adam Project.” He is also the creator of the current Apple TV+ series “Your Friends & Neighbors,” with Jon Hamm.