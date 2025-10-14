Without saying too much, “MaXXXine” star Mia Goth shared her thoughts on a lawsuit filed by a background actor from the horror film who accused her of battery and wrongful termination.

“I’m unable to speak to any of that at the moment, but I think if anyone was to do a simple search, they would see what the facts are,” Goth said in an interview with Elle magazine published Tuesday. “They can draw their own conclusions. It’s still an ongoing process.”

As TheWrap previously reported, Goth is in the middle of a lawsuit that a “MaXXXine” background actor named James Hunter filed against her in January 2024, alleging that she intentionally kicked him in the head during a scene on the set of the A24 horror film from director Ti West.

Hunter stated in the legal document that the production hired him for three days to play a minor role as a “Dead Parishioner” covered in fake blood. During one take, according to Hunter, he was lying on the ground when Goth allegedly kicked him forcefully in the head as she ran past him.

Hunter claims he complained to the assistant director about the incident, but that Goth mocked and taunted him about it afterwards in a bathroom. He alleges that he suffered a concussion.

Furthermore, Hunter alleges that the fake blood used for the scene had dried and adhered to his skin and clothing. Upon removing his bloodstained robe after filming, he says that he endured additional pain and discomfort.

The lawsuit also states Hunter suffered prolonged headaches following the incident that persisted during his drive home. According to Hunter, he nearly lost consciousness twice and had to pull over to the side of the road due to feeling faint behind the wheel.

Additionally, Hunter asserts that he was informed he was no longer needed on set for the remaining shoot dates after the alleged assault. He is suing Goth for battery over the purported kick, and has also filed wrongful termination claims against the film’s director Ti West and production company A24.

“MaXXXine” was the highly anticipated third and final installment in West’s horror trilogy starring Goth. It followed the director’s previous two entries, “X” and “Pearl,” which earned strong reviews when released in 2022.