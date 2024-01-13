Mia Goth Sued by ‘MaXXXine’ Background Actor for Battery, Wrongful Termination

James Hunter says he suffered a concussion after the film’s star kicked him in the head while filming

Actress Mia Goth is facing a lawsuit from a background actor who alleges that she intentionally kicked him in the head during a scene on the set of the upcoming A24 horror film “MaXXXine,” TheWrap has learned.

The background actor, James Hunter, states he was hired for three days to play a minor role as a “Dead Parishioner” covered in fake blood. During one take, according to Hunter, he was lying on the ground when Goth allegedly kicked him forcefully in the head as she ran past him.

Hunter claims he complained to the assistant director about the incident, but that Goth mocked and taunted him about it afterwards in a bathroom. He alleges that he suffered a concussion.

Furthermore, Hunter alleges that the fake blood used for the scene had dried and adhered to his skin and clothing. Upon removing his bloodstained robe after filming, he says that he endured additional pain and discomfort.

The lawsuit also states Hunter suffered prolonged headaches following the incident that persisted during his drive home. According to Hunter, he nearly lost consciousness twice and had to pull over to the side of the road due to feeling faint behind the wheel.

Additionally, Hunter asserts that he was informed he was no longer needed on set for the remaining shoot dates after the alleged assault. He is suing Goth for battery over the purported kick, and has also filed wrongful termination claims against the film’s director Ti West and production company A24.

“MaXXXine” is the highly anticipated third and final installment in West’s horror trilogy starring Goth. It follows the director’s previous two entries, “X” and “Pearl,” which earned strong reviews when released in 2022.

TMZ first reported the news of the lawsuit.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

