The “X” cinematic universe is growing. Filmmaker Ti West shot a secret prequel called “Pearl” to his horror film “X” while in production on “X,” and now West and A24 are teaming up on a proper “X” sequel called “MaXXXine.”

Mia Goth will reprise one of her two roles in “X” as the story of “MaXXXine” takes place after the events of “X.” The sequel will follow the sole survivor of that film’s horrific events as she continues her journey towards fame, setting out to make it as an actress in 1980s Los Angeles.

West and A24 unveiled the news with a minute-long teaser trailer that debuted after “Pearl”s premiere at TIFF’s Midnight Madness early Tuesday morning. In it, a static-filled screen cuts to an aerial shot of Hollywood in “Los Angeles 1985” as a bouncy 80s track plays in the background. When the camera moves in front of the Hollywood sign, it’s revealed to actually say “Maxxxine.” A release date has yet to be announced, with the film simply “Coming soon.”

“MaXXXine” is produced by A24, Jacob Jaffke and Ti West and executive produced by Goth. Additional producers include Kevin Turen and Harrison Kreiss.



“X,” a slasher movie, followed a ragtag cast and crew of young adults who gather to make a 1970s pornographic film on an elderly couple’s property in Texas, only to become the victims of a killer.



“Pearl” is set decades before the events of “X” and finds Goth (who also co-wrote the script) playing the titular role – a younger version of the older woman seen in “X,” thus revealing her origin story.



West was inspired to make “X” (and later “Pearl”) in part because he’d never made a slasher movie, and when he presented the script (which he wrote in secret) to A24, the studio sparked immediately.

“A24 is as a studio is making the most interesting, generally speaking, most director-driven films,” West told TheWrap earlier this year. “And I think it’s very rare that you’re interested in a movie that they released no matter who made it, because you’re like, well, they must have seen something in this and I’m interested. As a filmmaker, I feel that way about them and they’re very respectful of filmmakers. They were just the sensible place to go to for me, first and foremost.”



“Pearl” had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday. It opens in theaters on Sept. 16.

Check out the teaser trailer above or here.