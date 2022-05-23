Mia Hansen-Løve’s ‘One Fine Morning’ Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired the North American rights to “One Fine Morning,” the latest film from French director Mia Hansen-Løve and starring Léa Seydoux, following its premiere last week at the Cannes Film Festival.

SPC also acquired the rights to distribute the film in Latin America and Middle East territories as part of the deal.

“One Fine Morning” played in the Director’s Fortnight section of Cannes and is Hansen-Løve’s return to the French language after last year’s “Bergman Island,” which played in competition at Cannes in 2021 and was distributed by IFC Films.

The new film follows Sandra (Seydoux), a young mother who raises her daughter alone and pays regular visits to her sick father. While she and her family fight tooth and nail to get him the care he requires, Sandra reconnects with Clément, a friend she hasn’t seen in a while. Although he is in a relationship, the two begin a passionate affair. Pascal Greggory and Melvil Poupaud also star in the film.

TheWrap’s review out of the festival praised Hansen-Løve’s attention to detail in depicting the challenges of ushering a loved one through an illness of someone near the end of his life.

“With ‘One Fine Morning,’ Hansen-Løve turns her attention, and ours, toward the challenges, both tiny and immense, of loving someone through a decline such as this — one that’s not a death, just yet, but rather a disabling event, an experience that is as perplexing for Georg as it is for his family and former students,” Katie Walsh wrote for TheWrap. “The grace that Hansen-Løve extends toward this process is astonishing for the way that she simply regards it as an inevitable fact of life, a transition that is as rewarding as it is emotionally taxing.”

The feature is lead produced by David Thion and Philippe Martin at Paris-based Les Films Pelléas with co-producers Arte France Cinema, Germany’s Razor Film and Mubi, which also holds rights in the U.K., Ireland, India and Turkey. Les Films du Losange holds French rights.

So far, “One Fine Morning” has sold in 50 territories, including most recently Italy (Teodora), Switzerland (Frenetic) and Israel (Lev Cinemas).

“We are so happy and excited to partner with Sony Pictures Classics on Mia Hansen Løve’s new film. The positive response to the film has been overwhelming. We know that they have the passion and track record to bring this film, Mia, and performers Léa Seydoux and Melvil Poupaud all the success they deserve,” Alice Lesort, head of International Sales at Les Films du Losange, said in a statement.

“Mia Hansen-Løve has a 21st-century voice that is comparable to the best of Truffaut,” Sony Pictures Classics said in a statement. “Lea Seydoux gives her finest performance to date. The fusion of performance, sound and visual storytelling here achieve a perfection, making One Fine Morning one of the truly great French movies. In addition to finally being able to work with Mia, what a pleasure to be in business with producer Charles Gillibert and our friends at Films du Losange which continues to be one of the best independent film companies in the world.”

Sony Pictures Classics previously acquired out of Cannes the Un Certain Regard title “Return to Seoul” from director Davy Chou.

Variety first reported the news.