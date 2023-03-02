Riz Ahmed, Michael B. Jordan, Melissa McCarthy and Janelle Monáe are just some of the people who will be presenting at the 95th Oscars on March 12.

The news — the first regarding presenters for this year — came on the heels of a flurry of recent announcements from the Academy about live performances during the telecast. (Among the performers: David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu and Rihanna.)

The list of presenters released Thursday also included Emily Blunt, Jonathan Majors, Questlove, Glenn Close, Ariana DeBose, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Troy Kotsur, Deepika Padukone, Zoe Saldaña and Donnie Yen.

As the clock ticks down to the big night (t-minus 10!), executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, along with executive producer Molly McNearney, will continue to announce the names of talent who will be appearing on the show.

In January, Ahmed went viral when he giggled while announcing “My Year of Dicks” as a nominee for Animated Short. Will the producers nod to that funny moment by having him present that category? And since it is customary for winners in the acting categories from the previous year to return to the ceremony, it’s likely that DeBose and Kotsur will take part in the envelope-opening of the supporting categories this year.

No word yet on whether 2022 Best Actress Jessica Chastain, who is currently on Broadway, will be presenting Best Actor or Actress, and there is great curiosity about who will replace last year’s Best Actor winner, Will Smith (who is banned from attending Academy events for 10 years, following the slap) on stage.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Academy Awards will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.