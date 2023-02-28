‘RRR’ Best Original Song Nominee ‘Naatu Naatu’ Will Be Performed at the Oscars

“RRR” fever is scheduled to make a much-needed stop at the 95th Oscars ceremony. The Academy announced Tuesday that singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be performing “Naatu Naatu” at the ceremony on March 12.

Nominated for Best Original Song, “Naatu Naatu” was written by M. M. Keeravani with lyrics by Chandrabose. There’s no word, however, on whether or not the stars of “RRR” Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan, who memorably dance to the number in the film, will be involved with the performance.

Previous announcements from the Academy shared that Diane Warren and Sofia Carson will perform Warren’s nominated song “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman.” Fresh off her Super Bowl Halftime Show appearance, Rihanna will perform her own Original Song nominee “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” And most recently, the organization shared that David Byrne and Son Lux would perform nominated song “This Is a Life,” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” with Best Supporting Actress nominee Stephanie Hsu.

While it remains unclear if each Best Original Song nominee will be featured with a live version during the Academy Awards ceremony, a person with knowledge of the situation recently told TheWrap that it was likely all the songs would be performed on the show. Expect another potential announcement in the weeks ahead.

The 95th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on ABC.