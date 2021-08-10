Michael Caine, Johnny Depp to Receive Awards at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

Michael Caine and Johnny Depp will receive special awards at the 2021 Karlovy Vary Film Festival, KVIFF organizers announced on Tuesday.

Caine will receive the Crystal Globe for Outstanding Contribution to World Cinema at the festival’s opening ceremony on Aug. 20. He will also present the film “Best Sellers,” the directorial debut of Lina Roessler, in which he plays an author embarking on one final book tour.

Depp will receive a special tribute to his career, along with screenings of two films he produced, the documentary “Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan” and the drama “Minamata,” in which he also plays a photographer who documented the effects of mercury poisoning in Japan.

The festival will also give the KVIFF Presidents Award to veteran Czech director Jan Svěrák, whose film “The Ride” won the Crystal Globe for best film at Karlovy Vary in 1995.

Previously, KVIFF announced that Ethan Hawke will receive the Festival President’s Award, and will present a special screening of the 2017 Paul Schrader drama “First Reformed.”

Additional announcements: The festival will close on Aug. 28 with a screening of “The Nest,” starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon; and an opening-night free concert will consist of the music from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s “Jesus Christ Superstar,” performed by the cast from the 1971 musical’s run in Prague.

The festival’s Grand Jury will consist of Danish director Eva Mulvad, Polish actress Marta Nieradkiewicz, Greek writer-director Christos Nikou and German director and critic Christoph Terhechte.

Additional juries and more news can be seen on the KVIFF website.

The festival also announced that access to all screenings and festival venues will require a covid-safe wristband that confirms the wearer is either fully vaccinated, recovered from COVID-19 within the last 180 days or recently tested negative in a valid PCR or antigen test. The wristbands will be color-coded to display their effective dates.

The festival will take place from Aug. 20 through Aug. 28 in the spa town outside Prague in the Czech Republic.