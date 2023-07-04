After making a splash with his tongue-in-cheek comments forbidding “bigots and homophobes” from watching any of his work, Michael Imperioli clarified his remarks, which apparently did not land for some people.

“After turning down invitations to appear on various news programs, I thought it best just to clarify,” Imperioli wrote Tuesday on Instagram. “Some people have not gotten the irony I was expressing so I thought I’d be more explicit … The post referred to here was a satirical and symbolic take on where blatantly discriminatory Supreme Court decisions are taking us as a nation: into utter division and possibly far worse.”

“The White Lotus” actor’s initial comments followed the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling that upheld the ability of a Christian web designer based in Colorado to refuse to create wedding websites for LGBTQ couples. The decision, ruled in favor by six conservative justices, argued the designer’s right to deny LGBTQ customers based on religious grounds.

Following the news of the decision, Imperioli satirized the implications of the ruling by declaring that “bigots and homophobes” may not watch any TV or film projects in which he appears.

“I’ve decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Goodfellas’ or any movie or TV show I’ve been in,” the actor wrote in an Instagram post alongside a news article detailing the Supreme Court ruling. “Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to. USA! USA!”

For those who didn’t get the point of his irony, Imperioli clarified his beliefs, making it crystal clear what he stands for.

“I believe in religious freedom, freedom of speech and the right for individuals to pursue happiness,” he continued. “I also believe in the separation of church and state as stated in the First Amendment. I believe that all people regardless of race, religion, color, creed, gender or sexuality are entitled to freedom, equality, rights and protection under the laws of our nation. And I vehemently oppose hate, prejudice and bigotry and always have.”

“Anyway, the post certainly got the message across to most and did its job,” Imperioli concluded. “End of story.”