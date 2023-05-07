The Los Angeles premiere of Michael J. Fox’s documentary has been postponed amid the ongoing WGA strike.

Attendees for the screening and premiere of “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” which was set to launch at Universal Studios on Monday evening, received notice that the event would be rescheduled to a later date, with no explanation provided, according to actress Justine Bateman, who tweeted her email notification.

“The May 8 screening for ‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ has been postponed,” the email from Bateman’s tweet reads. “We will be in contact about the rescheduling of this event. We appreciate your support of ‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,’ and we hope to celebrate this beautiful film with all of you soon.”

Bateman, who starred alongside Fox in “Family Ties,” also noted that Fox refused to cross WGA picketing lines to enter the premiere at Universal after she reached out to Fox upon receiving word of the postponement.

“Of course it’s cancelled because it was going to be at Universal and Mike refuses to cross the #WGA picket line,” Bateman wrote in her tweet.

Representatives for the event and for Fox did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The postponement is the latest Hollywood event to be delayed amid the ongoing writers strike, which officially began Tuesday after the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the WGA did not agree to a new agreement by their midnight deadline on May 1, when the most recent agreement was up.

Additional recent events impacted by the strike include John Mulaney’s FYC event for his Netflix special “Baby J,” which was canceled after being slated to take place in Los Angeles on Saturday, as well as Sunday’s MTV Movie and TV Awards, which pivoted its format away a live event after host Drew Barrymore pulled out and the WGA announced members would be picketing the event site at Barker Hanger.