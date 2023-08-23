Over eight years after the commercial failure of “Blackhat,” director Michael Mann is putting the blame where he feels it belongs: Michael Mann.

While promoting the upcoming Adam Driver vehicle “Ferrari” in an interview with Variety, the filmmaker briefly fell on his sword concerning the $70 million R-rated actioner. In January of 2015, it earned mixed-to-negative reviews and just $20 million at the global box office.

“It’s my responsibility,” Mann told the publication. “The script was not ready to shoot.” Like many of Mann’s pictures, “Blackhat” has gained a cult audience since its theatrical release, as well as a restructured director’s cut. While Mann blames himself, it also ran into the newfangled notion of audiences not wanting to see a big new movie star outside of his marquee character role.

Moviegoers didn’t care about Chris Hemsworth — talent and charisma notwithstanding — when he wasn’t playing Thor in the MCU. See also: “In the Heart of the Sea,” “The Huntsman: Winter’s War” and “Men in Black: International.” All of which were commercial disappointments or outright flops.

Trailer for Michael Mann’s ‘Blackhat’

The film’s focus on diabolical hackers manipulating stock market options for soy and tin may have seemed a bit obtuse in early 2015. However, it has certainly aged well in an era of market-specific fears and both GameStock and AMC APE-style manipulations.

“The subject may have been ahead of the curve, because there were a number of people who thought this was all fantasy,” Mann said. “Wrong. Everything is stone-cold accurate.”

It’s just one seemingly fictional premise — think “The Purge: Election Year” or “The Dark Knight Rises” — that crept perilously close to becoming a documentary in recent years.

“Ferrari” will mark Mann’s first feature film since “Blackhat.” He has since shepherded HBO Max’s “Tokyo Vice” and co-wrote (with Meg Gardiner) a novel prequel/sequel to his 1995 crime epic “Heat.” Mann admits that he needs “Ferrari” to be a hit to get funding for whatever comes next — although he’d probably have an easier time getting “Heat 2” greenlit than another non-IP project.