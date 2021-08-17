MichaelMoore.com/Jim Cooke

Michael Moore on Why He’s Launching a Substack: ‘A Lot of People Are Desperate for the Truth’

by | August 17, 2021 @ 5:33 PM

The director’s newsletter will feature his podcast, new writing and other special content

Academy Award-winner Michael Moore is taking to Substack to launch a newsletter that will bring his writing, podcast and political activism content under one roof.

His Substack will be free, with an option of $5 per month for a paid membership for those who want to support the content. The newsletter will feature Moore’s popular podcast, “Rumble with Michael Moore,” in addition to other exclusive video content and Q&A sessions with the director.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

