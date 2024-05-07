Michelle Yeoh has joined the cast of Prime Video’s “Blade Runner 2099.”

Details about Yeoh’s role and the plot of the limited series, which is a follow up to the original “Blade Runner” and the 2017 film sequel “Blade Runner 2049,” were not disclosed.

In 2023, Yeoh made history as the first Best Actress Academy Award winner of Asian descent for her lauded performance in “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” A24’s highest grossing film ever. She earned additional wins for her work in the film at the Golden Globe Awards, SAG Awards, Film Independent Spirit Awards, and more.

Yeoh first rose to fame in 1990s Hong Kong action films before going on to star in a myriad of globally acclaimed blockbusters. From martial arts master to Bond Girl, Yeoh has appeared in more than 60 features and television series.

Her other film credits include Ang Lee’s “Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon,” Rob Marshall’s “Memoirs of a Geisha,” Roger Spottiswoode’s “Tomorrow Never Dies,” Danny Boyle’s “Sunshine,” Jon Chu’s “Crazy Rich Asians,” the highest-grossing romantic comedy in the U.S. in the past 10 years, and Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Seven Rings.” Other upcoming credits include John Chu’s “Wicked” and James Cameron’s “Avatar” sequels.

She also starred in TV series including Disney+’s “American Born Chinese,” Netflix’s “The Brothers Sun” from writer/producer Brad Falchuk, Netflix’s “The Witcher: Blood Origins,” and will soon reprise her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou from CBS’ “Star Trek: Discovery” in Alex Kurtzman’s feature continuation Star Trek: Section 31.

Yeoh is represented by Artist International Group’s David Unger.

In 2011, Alcon Entertainment secured film, television, and ancillary franchise rights to produce prequels and sequels to the iconic 1982 science-fiction thriller. Since that time, Alcon has financed and produced the critically acclaimed epic “Blade Runner 2049,” which earned rave reviews and won two Academy Awards.

“Blade Runner 2099” is executive produced by Ridley Scott, showrunner Silka Luisa, Alcon Entertainment co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, Alcon’s President of Television Ben Roberts, David W. Zucker and Clayton Krueger from Scott Free Productions, Tom Spezialy, Richard Sharkey, Michael Green, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra and Isa Dick Hackett. Steven Johnson serves as a co-executive producer.

Jonathan van Tulleken (“Shogun”) will direct the first two episodes of the series and serve as an executive producer. Film United is the production company in Prague.