It’s Michelle Yeoh’s multiverse and we’re all just living in it. The 60-year-old international film legend won the Screen Actors Guild award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role on Sunday night for her turn as Evelyn Wang in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” becoming the first Asian woman to win the category in the ceremony’s 29-year history.

“I think if I speak my heart will explode,” Yeoh said upon taking the stage.

The win was just one of a series of triumphs for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” on Sunday. Jamie Lee Curtis won the prize for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role early in the evening, followed by Ke Huy Quan for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, the first time an Asian man has won any solo film acting category at the Screen Actors Guild awards.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is also the only film to ever win three solo acting categories in Screen Actors Guild history. By also winning Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, it become the only film to ever win four Screen Actors Guild awards.

The SAG triumph was a sweet end to an eventful weekend for “Everything Everywhere,” which also picked up the top prize at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday. It is now in a strong position to have a very good night on March 12 at the Oscars.