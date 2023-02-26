The Screen Actors Guild held its annual awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, where “Everything Everywhere All at Once” continued its momentum to win in several film categories, including Outstanding Ensemble and three out of four acting awards, a SAG first. Jamie Lee Curtis had already taken home a surprise trophy for supporting female in a motion picture and Ke Huy Quan took supporting male, indicating surging support. And then Michelle Yeoh took home lead actress honors, putting her in a strong position as the Oscar frontrunner.

The multiverse-hopping indie directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert entered the evening with the wind at its back, having taken home the top prize on Saturday at the Producers Guild Awards, indicating that the zany film is not polarizing voters as much as some feared. Its five SAG nominations tied it with “The Banshees of Inisherin” for the top spot among movie contenders, a film that sadly ended up with fecking nothin’.

Brendan Fraser’s Oscar path got paved a little easier with his leading dramatic actor win for “The Whale” (though it remains a competitive category with Austin Butler’s BAFTA win sneaking up on him).

On the television side were a few surprises right out of the gate: Jessica Chastain won Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for “George & Tammy” (she won the movie category last year for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) and Sam Elliott scored an impressive first-ever win for his Western drama “1883.” “Abbott Elementary” scored the Ensemble in a Comedy Series award for its debut season.

More predictably as the night progressed, the leading dramatic winners for acting were Jason Bateman for “Ozark” (a past winner) and Jennifer Coolidge for “The White Lotus”, who has won pretty much all of the precursors. Jean Smart won top honors for comedy series again, while “The Bear” newcomer Jeremy Allen White continued his hot streak with a best actor win.

Below is the full list of winners in film and television for the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Lead Role – Motion Picture

Cate Blanchett in “Tár”

Viola Davis in “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas in “Blonde”

Danielle Deadwyler in “Till”

Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Lead Role – Motion Picture

Austin Butler in “Elvis”

Colin Farrell in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser in “The Whale” *WINNER

Bill Nighy in “Living”

Adam Sandler in “Hustle”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture

Angela Bassett in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau in “The Whale”

Kerry Condon in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER

Stephanie Hsu in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture

Paul Dano in “The Fabelmans”

Brendan Gleeson in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan in “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER

Eddie Redmayne in “The Good Nurse”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” *WINNER

“The Fabelmans”

“Women Talking”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Comedy Series

Christina Applegate in “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson in “Abbott Elementary”

Jenna Ortega in “Wednesday”

Jean Smart in “Hacks” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan in “Barry”

Bill Hader in “Barry”

Steve Martin in “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short in “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White in “The Bear” *WINNER

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” *WINNER

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt in “The English”

Jessica Chastain in “George & Tammy” *WINNER

Julia Garner in “Inventing Anna”

Niecy Nash-Betts in “Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Amanda Seyfried in “The Dropout”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell in “The Patient”

Taron Egerton in “Black Bird”

Sam Elliott in “1883” *WINNER

Paul Walter Hauser in “Black Bird”

Evan Peters in “Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks in “Better Call Saul”

Jason Bateman in “Ozark” *WINNER

Jeff Bridges in “The Old Man”

Bob Odenkirk in “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott in “Severance”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge in “The White Lotus” *WINNER

Elizabeth Debicki in “The Crown”

Julia Garner in “Ozark”

Laura Linney in “Ozark”

Zendaya in “Euphoria”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus” *WINNER



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick” *WINNER

“The Woman King”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Andor”

“The Boys”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

“Stranger Things” *WINNER