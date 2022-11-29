Michelle Yeoh to Receive International Star Award at Palm Springs Film Awards

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Michelle Yeoh has been named recipient of the International Star Award, Actress at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, the Palm Springs International Film Society announced on Tuesday.

The award will be given to Yeoh on Jan. 5, 2023 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, as part of the ceremony that will kick off the 12-day Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Yeoh is a veteran Hong Kong Malaysian actress whose films include “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” “Memoirs of a Geisha,” “Crazy Rich Asians” and the 1990s Hong Kong films that made her an action star. At the age of 60, she has received some of the strongest notices and most heated awards attention of her career for her role in “Everything Everywhere” as a Chinese immigrant whose laundromat is facing an IRS audit when she discovers that only she can save the multiverse from a mysterious being.

The film was recently named the best independent film of 2022 at the Gotham Awards, where Yeoh was also nominated in the lead-performance category.

Past recipients of Palm Springs’ International Star Award include Saoirse Ronan, Penelope Cruz, Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Helen Mirren.

Other honorees at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards include actors Cate Blanchett for “Tar” and Colin Farrell for “The Banshees of Inisherin” and director Sarah Polley for “Women Talking.” Additional award recipients will be announced in the coming weeks.