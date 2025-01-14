Miley Cyrus Remembers Losing Her Home in 2018 Wildfire, Says Her ‘Soul Aches’ for LA: ‘I Cry for My City’

Responding to the ongoing devastation caused by the Los Angeles Wildfires in the Pacific Palisades, Altadena and elsewhere, Miley Cyrus reflected on the losing her own home in the 2018 Woolsey Fire in an Instagram post Sunday.

In a post shared on the Miley Cyrus Foundation, the singer opened up about returning to “a pile of ash and rubble” at the place her front door once stood. She shared her condolences for those going through similarly heartbreaking experiences in the current fires.

Cyrus went on to share links to organizations that will offer direct support to survivors, including her own Malibu Foundation.

The Los Angeles Wildfires continue to spread and the death toll has risen to 24 as of Tuesday morning. Over 150,000 people have been displaced and over over 12,000 structures have been damaged. Many celebrities have lost homes to the current fires including Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Milo Ventimiglia and Billy Crystal.

Below is the powerful message Cyrus shared as well as a black and white image of the destruction she faced in 2018.

This image hits me hard in the heart today. This is a photo taken of my front porch in 2018 after losing our house in the Woolsey fires. It’s a feeling you don’t ever forget. Walking up to the door you would pass through daily, looking forward to being greeted by the ones you love like you always do but instead being met by a pile of ash and rubble. My soul aches for those who are experiencing this devastation firsthand and I cry for my city. It’s beyond heartbreaking. Los Angeles represents “living the dream” but the reality today is wreckage and destruction.

I am sharing links to organizations that I’m personally supporting and that are helping fight the fires and support survivors, including @malibufoundation that we helped launch in 2018.

Time , resources and dedication from inside and outside of our community will heal us, but it hurts deeply for now …

Love always,

Miley