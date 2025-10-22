Listen to a Preview of New Miley Cyrus Original Song From the ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Soundtrack

James Cameron helped bring the Oscar-winning “My Heart Will Go On” into the world with “Titanic” nearly 30 years ago, and he’s ready to do it again — this time with Miley Cyrus and “Avatar: Fire and Ash.”

The official “Avatar” X account teased a snipped of the new song “Dream as One” off the movie’s soundtrack on Wednesday.

“Even through the ashes in the sky / Baby, when we dream we dream as one,” Cyrus sings in the teaser. The track drops Nov. 14 a month ahead of the sequel, which hits theaters on Dec. 19.

The song will also notably be used in the threequel’s end credits, according to 20th Century Studios.

"Dream As One" by Miley Cyrus releases on November 14 and will be featured in the upcoming film, Avatar: Fire and Ash.



Experience Avatar: Fire and Ash only in theatres December 19. pic.twitter.com/2308M4mapT — Avatar (@officialavatar) October 22, 2025

“Dream as One” features music and lyrics by Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson and Simon Franglen, who also did the score for “Fire and Ash” (and who won the 1997 Grammy for Record of the Year for the above Céline Dion classic).

The third “Avatar” film takes us “back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine-turned-Na’vi leader Jake Sully [Sam Worthington], Na’vi warrior Neytiri [Zoe Saldaña] and the Sully family,” per the logline. Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr. and Kate Winslet also star.

