Miley Cyrus’ ‘Something Beautiful’ Visual Album Sets July Streaming Premiere on Hulu, Disney+

Miley Cyrus’ visual album, “Something Beautiful,” is headed to Hulu and Disney+ in July.

“Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful,” which serves as a visual companion to Cyrus’ latest album, will premiere July 16 on Disney+ and Hulu in the U.S., Disney announced Monday. Internationally, “Something Beautiful” will begin streaming July 16 in Canada and July 30 in EMEA, LATAM and APAC on Disney+.

The visual album will hit the Disney-owned streaming services just over a month after “Something Beautiful” premiered at the Tribeca Festival on June 6, as well as its one-night theatrical release in the U.S. and Canada on June 12.

The film serves as a visual companion to Cyrus’ album, “Something Beautiful,” which released May 30. “Prelude,” “Something Beautiful” and “End of the World” were released ahead of the debut of the album, which consists of 13 songs. Additional songs include “More to Lose,” “Easy Lover,” “Golden Burning Sun,” “Walk of Fame ft. Brittany Howard,” “Pretend You’re God,” “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved ft. Naomi Campbell,” “Reborn” and “Give Me Love.”

Cyrus directed “Something Beautiful” alongside Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter, with cinematography by Benoît Debie. Cyrus also produced the film with XYZ Films, and Panos Cosmatos in collaboration with Sony Music Vision, Columbia Records and Live Nation.

The visual album will likely be the closest fans can get to see Cyrus performing “Something Beautiful,” after the musician revealed in May that Harrison Ford talked her out of touring the album.

Cyrus said in an interview she showed Ford her idea of performing in “intimate places that are filled with beauty” like “a “cathedral in the middle of a forest,” but he quickly deterred her form the idea, saying, “Looks expensive … You really want to go and set up in a forest and do what? You going to bring a crew?”

“I came back to the trailer, I was like, ‘Guys, we’re not performing in the forest anymore. Harrison Ford made a lot of sense,’” she said