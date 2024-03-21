Welcome Villain Films, the genre studio that released last year’s “Malum”, has announced their latest acquisition: the supernatural “screenlife” horror shocker “Mind Body Spirit.” The film, directed by by Alex Henes and Matthew Merenda, is set to screen at the Unnamed Footage Festival on Sunday, March 31. It will get a release across digital platforms on May 7.

According to the official synopsis, the film follows “Anya (Sarah J. Bartholomew), an aspiring yoga influencer, as she embarks on a ritual practice left behind by her estranged grandmother. What starts as a spiritual self-help guide quickly evolves into something much more sinister. As Anya becomes obsessed with the mysterious power of the practice, she unwittingly unleashes an otherworldly entity that begins to take control of her life — and her videos. Now Anya must race to unlock the truth, before her descent into madness threatens to consume her mind, body and spirit.” Finally, the frightening truth behind doing too much yoga.

The movie premiered at the Telluride Horror Show. Since then it has toured several festivals across the country, resulting in audiences becoming more nimble and flexible – in fear!

“’Mind Body Spirit’ is such a creative blend of wellness and horror, and really feels fresh and exciting for the genre, which makes it a perfect fit for the Welcome Villain family,” said Luke LaBeau, Welcome Villain Films head of development, in an official statement. “We’re thrilled to be working with Alex, Matt and team.”

“It has been an immense privilege bringing our first feature film to life. ‘Mind Body Spirit’ is the kind of midnight movie we grew up watching and loving. It’s freaky, it’s funny and it will definitely f–k you up,” said co-directors Alex Henes and Matthew Merenda in an official statement.

“Screenlife” is the subgenre where events are shown primarily on a computer, tablet or smart phone. It should never move outside the screen, with the camera movements only mimicking what is possible on that device. Films that follow the format include “Unfriended,” “Searching,” “Dashcam” and “Open Windows.”

“Mind Body Spirit” was directed by Henes and Merenda; the two also co-wrote the film with Topher Hendricks. It was produced by Dan Asma and Jesse McClung. Bartholomew stars alongside Madi Bready, Kristi Noory, KJ Flahive and Anna Knigge.