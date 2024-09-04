First ‘Minecraft’ Movie Teaser Builds Anticipation With Sheep, Jack Black and Jason Momoa in Bangs

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures unveiled the first teaser trailer for the “Minecraft” movie on Wednesday, offering a peek at the highly anticipated video game adaptation. The live-action cast includes Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen and Emma Myers, but it’s likely the animated “Minecraft” figures that fans of the game are most excited to see in action.

The story follows four misfits — Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks) — who find themselves pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. Per the official synopsis, “To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative … the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.”

Jared Hess (“Nacho Libre”) directs the adaptation, which has been in the works for a decade and previously had Rob McElhenney developing a version that didn’t get off the ground.

Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Jason Momoa, Jill Messick, Torfi Frans Olafsson and Vu Bui are producing, and Todd Hallowell, Kayleen Walters, Brian Mendoza, Jonathan Spaihts, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary and Anthony Tittanegro are executive producing.

The director’s creative team includes director of photography Enrique Chediak (“127 Hours,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”), production designer Grant Major (“The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” “The Meg”), editor James Thomas (“Pokémon: Detective Pikachu”, the “Borat” films), VFX supervisor Dan Lemmon (“The Jungle Book,” “The Batman”) and costume designer Amanda Neale (“The Meg,” “What We Do in the Shadows”). Casting is by Rachel Tenner. The music supervisors are Gabe Hilfer and Karyn Rachtman, and the music is by Mark Mothersbaugh (“Thor: Ragnarok,” the “LEGO” movies).

“A Minecraft Movie” opens exclusively in theaters on April 4, 2025. The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures worldwide and by Legendary East in China.