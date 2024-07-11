‘Minions 3’ Sets 2027 Release From Universal and Illumination

There is no stopping the Minions. Fresh off another strong box office launch with “Despicable Me 4” last weekend, Universal and Illumination have announced that a third installment of the spinoff “Minions” series will hit theaters on June 30, 2027.

The announcement comes after the $940 million global box office run of “Minions: The Rise of Gru” in 2022, while “Despicable Me 4” has already grossed $147 million in its first week in theaters in the U.S. and Canada with a global total of $255 million.

Pierre Coffin, who has voiced the Minions since the first “Despicable Me” in 2010, will return as director, having helmed the first three “Despicable Me” films and the first “Minions” in 2015. Bryan Lynch, writer of the first “Minions” film and the “Secret Life of Pets” films, returns to handle the script with Illumination founder/CEO Chris Meledandri producing alongside Bill Ryan.

The “Despicable Me” and “Minions” films launched Illumination into the Hollywood animation landscape and have become its cornerstone franchise, with nearly $5 billion in lifetime grosses at the global box office.

“Minions 3” hits theaters June 30, 2027.