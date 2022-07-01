Our beloved yellow creatures are back in “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” Steve Carell once again voices Gru in the second installment of this “Despicable Me” spinoff series, which gives the inside look into Gru’s mission to become a supervillain.

If you’re wondering how to watch this fun family flick, we have the answers to all your questions.

When Is “Minions: The Rise of Gru” in Theaters?

The animated film will premiere in theaters July 1.

Is “Minions: The Rise of Gru” Streaming?

Unfortunately, the film will not be available on streaming services immediately following its theatrical premiere on July 1. If you want to wait to watch it at home, expect a mid-Fall home video/streaming release, but if you are dying to catch the movie before the summer’s end, you’ll have to make a trip to the theater.

When “Minions: The Rise of Gru” does make its streaming debut, it will first be available on Peacock and then eventually make its way to Netflix.

What Is “Minions: The Rise of Gru” About?

Set in the 1970s, the “Minions” sequel follows 12-year-old Gru seeking a spot in The Vicious Six, a notorious group of villains who Gru has fanboyed over for ages. When the group denies his potential as evil, Gru steals a precious stone from them and suddenly becomes the their ultimate target. Excited to become a supervillain, Gru teams up with minions Kevin, Stuart, Bob and Otto to evade his new enemies.

Who Is in the “Minions: The Rise of Gru” Cast?

In addition to Carell’s return as the voice of Gru, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews and Alan Arkin join the voice cast of the film.

Where Are the Other “Despicable Me” Movies Streaming?

You can stream “Despicable Me,” “Despicable Me 2” and the first “Minions” movie on Peacock.

Watch the “Minions: The Rise of Gru” Trailer