When can you watch the new “Minions” movie on Peacock? This month, as it turns out!

Peacock has announced that “Minions: The Rise of Gru” will be streaming on the service starting on September 23, alongside the first “Minions” movie. This comes nearly three months after “Minions 2” opened exclusively in theaters on July 1, going on to gross almost $900 million at the box office worldwide.

The fifth film of the popular franchise starring Steve Carell explores the origin story of Gru and how he came to be the world’s greatest supervillain alongside his beloved minions. The film directed by Kyle Balda and co-directed by Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val also stars Russell Brand, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh and Julie Andrews.

Set in 1970s suburbia, Gru is a 12-year-old boy in this movie. When Gru crosses paths with the Minions, including Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto—a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please—this unexpected family joins forces. Together, they build their first lair, design their first weapons, and strive to execute their first missions.

When the infamous supervillain supergroup, the Vicious 6, oust their leader—legendary martial arts fighter Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin)— Gru, their most devoted fanboy, interviews to become their newest member. The Vicious 6 is not impressed by the diminutive, wannabe villain, but then Gru outsmarts (and enrages) them, and he suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. With Gru on the run, the Minions attempt to master the art of kung fu to help save him, and Gru discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.

The film joins other major new releases on Peacock from 2022 including “Jurassic World: Dominion,” “The Black Phone,” “The Bad Guys,” “Downton Abbey: A New Era” and “The Northman,” all of which are streaming now.

But if you want to stream “Despicable Me” or “Despicable Me 2,” those are currently only streaming on Netflix. “Despicable Me 3,” meanwhile,” is streaming on FuboTV.