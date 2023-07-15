mission-impossible-dead-reckoning-part-1-tom-cruise-hayley-atwell

"Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One" (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Plots Course for $78 Million 5-Day Box Office Start

by | July 15, 2023 @ 7:51 AM

Projected domestic start for ”Dead Reckoning“ is consistent with ”Mission: Impossible — Fallout“ and slightly below ”Indiana Jones 5“

Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” is No. 1 at the box office, though it is flying at a lower altitude than expected with $16.4 million grossed on Friday from 4,327 theaters, as studio estimates project a five-day opening of $78 million for Tom Cruise’s seventh round as Ethan Hunt.

Prior to the weekend, projections for “Dead Reckoning” stood at $85-95 million, but the film is instead opening in the same vicinity the $77 million five-day start of “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” in 2018 and slightly below the $82 million five-day start of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” two weekends ago

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

