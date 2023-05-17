Tom Cruise continues to defy the laws of physics for entertainment value in the new trailer for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” the seventh installment in the spy-action franchise that ups the ante with each successive film.

The action set pieces — largely practical — are the centerpiece of each “Mission” movie: in the first film it was Ethan Hunt dangling over a computer, “M:I 2” was Cruise climbing a cliff-face, “M:I 3” had the bridge attack, “Ghost Protocol” saw Cruise hang off the tallest building in the world, “Rogue Nation” put Cruise on the outside of an airplane while it took off, and “Fallout” had a nail-biting skydiving sequence.

So what’s on tap for “Dead Reckoning Part One?” For starters, Cruise jumps a motorcycle off a cliff. But then there’s what looks to be the major set piece: a massive practical train action sequence.

Christopher McQuarrie, who directed the last two films, “Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation” and “Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” returns to write and direct “M:I 7” and “M:I 8,” with “Dead Reckoning Part Two” still in production.

Watch the “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” trailer above. The film also stars Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Shea Whigham, Frederick Schmidt, Cary Elwes and Esai Morales.

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” opens in theaters on July 14, 2023.