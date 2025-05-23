‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Vinyl Score Set at Mutant | Exclusive

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” is finally here.

And, as is typical, the movie has a rip-roaring score, this time composed by Max Aruj and Alfie Godfrey, which TheWrap can exclusively reveal will get a vinyl release courtesy of our friends at Mutant.

The release goes on sale later Friday on Mutant’s official site — so get it before it’s gone … in the blink of an eye.

“We recognized the extraordinary ambition and bold risk-taking that Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie embraced to bring this spectacular film to life. With a legacy of generation-defining composers shaping the sound of the franchise over decades, the score rises to meet that history,” co-composer Godfrey said in a statement. “It’s an adrenaline-charged, emotionally resonant soundtrack — perfectly suited for a film destined to be remembered as one of the most audacious action epics of our time.”

“Scoring ‘The Final Reckoning’ was an incredibly rewarding experience,” Aruj echoed. “The dedication and talent of the entire music team were extraordinary, and collaborating with McQ and Tom was a true pleasure from the start. We’re proud of the score we’ve created and hope it becomes a meaningful addition to this iconic franchise.”

“It is impossible to overstate just how profoundly the last 30 years of cinema has been affected by the ‘Mission: Impossible’ series. The legacy is tremendous,” Mutant co-founder Mo Shafeek added. “That Max Aruj and Alfie Godfrey seamlessly continue in the tradition of such musical titans as Hans Zimmer, Michael Giacchino, Danny Elfman, Joe Kraemer and Lorne Balfe is quite an achievement.”

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” is now in theaters from Paramount Pictures and Skydance. Find more details about the release, including the tracklist, below:

Mutant and Paramount Pictures are proud to present the premiere physical media release of Max Aruj and Alfie Godfrey’s score to “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” the eighth chapter in actor/producer Tom Cruise’s beloved spy series. Pressed on 2x 140gm color vinyl, featuring liner notes by composers Aruj and Godfrey and co-writer/director/producer Christopher McQuarrie, with package design by Mo Shafeek, this special release will be available for pre-order at Mutant’s webstore, madebymutant.com, beginning today at 12pm CT.

The highly anticipated “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” brings on series newcomers Aruj and Godfrey to bring to life the stakes and weight of the biggest and most epic chapter of the series to date.

Music by Max Aruj and Alfie Godfrey

Pressed on 2x 140gm color vinyl

Package Design by Mo Shafeek

$45

Track List

Side A

1. We Live and Die in The Shadows

2. Another Sunrise

3. Come Home Ethan

4. The Final Reckoning – Main Titles

5. Martial Law

6. It’s Only Pain

7. It Will Change You (Ça Te Changera)

8. The Entity

9. I’ll Be Waiting

Side B

1. This Is Where You Leave Me

2. I Know You

3. Mt Weather

4. Checkmate

5. The Eye Of The Storm

6. Nothing Is Certain

Side C

1. The Icecap

2. Ascending

3. Consequences

4. Your Final Reckoning

5. We’ll Figure It Out

6. Lift Off

7. Decisions

8. This Is Not Good

Side D

1. Problems

2. Ten Seconds… Maybe

3. Good Luck

4. Descending

5. A Light We Cannot See

6. Curtain Call

7. For Those We Never Meet

8. Final Reckoning – Sacrifice Trailer