Disney Sees How Far ‘Moana’ Will Go in First Live-Action Trailer

Moana is back.

Disney dropped the first trailer for the live-action “Moana” on Monday. Newcomer Catherine Laga’aia stars as Moana and joins Dwayne Johnson who is returning as the demigod Māui. He starred in the 2016 original alongside Auli’i Cravalho.

The trailer appears to be an almost shot-by-shot remake of the original with the trailer opening to a young Moana singing, “How Far I’ll Go,” the breakout song from the first film. Sweeping images of sea and sky accompany the song along with familiar characters like the bird version of Māui. We don’t see Johnson in the first trailer but we’re sure Disney is saving the best for last.

Watch the trailer below.

While Cravalho is not returning as the titular character, she confirmed in a video post to her Instagram in 2023, when the film was first announced, that she would be executive producing the film. She also told TheWrap at the time that she is determined to make space for more Pacific Islanders in Hollywood, and this is just the first step.

“It feels really important to me to pass the baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent, and I say that with my whole chest,” Cravalho said. “I have been invited, and I exist in these beautiful AAPI spaces, Asian American Pacific Islander, and I am one of the few Pacific Islanders. And I’ll say it again, I am one of the few Pacific Islanders. And our stories are so important to be told. We are used. And I want to tell our own stories. I want to be behind the camera as much as I am in front of it.”



She continued: “When I talk about representation, I want to see the same thing happening in writers rooms. I want to see the same thing happening with directors. And Taika Waititi talks about this as well, I wanna see showrunners who are also of indigenous descent telling their own stories. And if it has to start with me — I’m 23, but if it starts with me, so be it. I want that door to swing wide open, and I cannot wait to meet the next Moana.”

And find her they did, Laga’aia has previously appeared in the TV series “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” on Prime Video but the Disney film marks her first leading role. Alongside Laga‘aia and Johnson, John Tui will play her father, Chief Tui; Frankie Adams will play her mother, Sina; and Rena Owen will play the mischievous Gramma Tala.

Thomas Kail, the director behind Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton,” will direct, making his feature film debut. The new feature film is produced by Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions and Beau Flynn via Flynn Picture Co. Executive producers include Cravalho and Scott Sheldon of Flynn Picture Co.

“Moana” hits theaters on July 10, 2026.