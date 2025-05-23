‘Mobland’ Hits Top 3 on the Streaming Chart as Season 1 Comes to a Close

“The Last of Us” is a story about survival, and the show continues to stay very much alive at the top of the Samba TV Weekly Wrap streaming chart. The Max/HBO (soon to be HBO Max again) title has held the title for five consecutive weeks now. And, with its season two finale coming this Sunday, May 25, we haven’t seen the last of it either.

Week after week, challengers have tested “The Last of Us” but come up short in unseating the strong series. This week’s challenger for the top spot is “Nonnas,” the Netflix comedy that moved up one spot from last week.