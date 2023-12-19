Molly Parker to Lead Fox Medical Drama ‘Doc’

The “Deadwood” star will play a doctor who must navigate an unfamiliar world after a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life

molly-parker-getty
Molly Parker attends the Deadline's The Contenders Film at DGA Theater Complex on November 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline)

Molly Parker has signed on to headline the upcoming medical drama “Doc” at Fox, TheWrap has learned.

The “Deadwood” star will play Dr. Amy Elias, chief of internal and family medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis. The official description for the series reads: “After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, Amy must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves and the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away. She can rely only on her estranged 17-year-old daughter, whom she remembers as a 9-year-old, and a handful of devoted friends, as she struggles to continue practicing medicine, despite having lost nearly a decade of knowledge and experience.”

Based on the Italian drama “Nelle tue mani,” “Doc” comes from executive producers Barbie Kligman (“Magnum P.I.”, “Secrets and Lies,” “Private Practice”), Hank Steinberg (“For Life,” “Without a Trace”) and Erwin Stoff (“I Am Legend,” “The Matrix”).

Law-and-Order-Bob-Hearts-Abishola
Read Next
As SAG-AFTRA Strike Ends, Broadcast Networks Race to Save the TV Season

The coproduction by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment Studios was ordered straight to series in May and held to premiere in the 2024-25 TV season as casting was delayed by the Hollywood strikes, alongside lifeguard drama “Rescue: Hi-Surf” from John Wells Productions.

Parker received an Emmy nomination for her role as Jackie Sharp in “House of Cards.” She recently starred as Maureen Robinson in the Netflix series “Lost in Space,” and opposite Billy Bob Thornton in Season 1 of David E. Kelley’s Amazon series “Goliath.” Recent film credits include her role as the accused midwife in “Pieces of a Woman” alongside Vanessa Kirby, “Jockey” opposite Clifton Collins Jr. and as Mrs. Darling in David Lowery’s Disney+ film “Peter Pan & Wendy.” She also returned to star in “Deadwood: The Movie,” reprising her role as Alma Garret from the HBO series.

Deadline first broke the news of Parker’s casting.

Read Next
2023 TV Ratings Winners: The Biggest Hits and Unexpected Successes

Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Jose Alejandro Bastidas is TheWrap’s TV editor. Previously, he worked as assistant arts & entertainment editor at the San Francisco Chronicle. He also served as a staff writer at PopCulture.com, based in Nashville, and as food reporter and digital producer at The Desert Sun (a Gannett publication) based in Palm Springs. He has a BA…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.