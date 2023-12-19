Molly Parker to Lead Fox Medical Drama ‘Doc’

Molly Parker has signed on to headline the upcoming medical drama “Doc” at Fox, TheWrap has learned.

The “Deadwood” star will play Dr. Amy Elias, chief of internal and family medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis. The official description for the series reads: “After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, Amy must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves and the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away. She can rely only on her estranged 17-year-old daughter, whom she remembers as a 9-year-old, and a handful of devoted friends, as she struggles to continue practicing medicine, despite having lost nearly a decade of knowledge and experience.”

Based on the Italian drama “Nelle tue mani,” “Doc” comes from executive producers Barbie Kligman (“Magnum P.I.”, “Secrets and Lies,” “Private Practice”), Hank Steinberg (“For Life,” “Without a Trace”) and Erwin Stoff (“I Am Legend,” “The Matrix”).

The coproduction by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment Studios was ordered straight to series in May and held to premiere in the 2024-25 TV season as casting was delayed by the Hollywood strikes, alongside lifeguard drama “Rescue: Hi-Surf” from John Wells Productions.

Parker received an Emmy nomination for her role as Jackie Sharp in “House of Cards.” She recently starred as Maureen Robinson in the Netflix series “Lost in Space,” and opposite Billy Bob Thornton in Season 1 of David E. Kelley’s Amazon series “Goliath.” Recent film credits include her role as the accused midwife in “Pieces of a Woman” alongside Vanessa Kirby, “Jockey” opposite Clifton Collins Jr. and as Mrs. Darling in David Lowery’s Disney+ film “Peter Pan & Wendy.” She also returned to star in “Deadwood: The Movie,” reprising her role as Alma Garret from the HBO series.

