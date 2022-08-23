A first trailer has been revealed for the upcoming film “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon,” a neon-drenched psychological thriller from Ana Lily Amirpour, the writer and director of “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night.”

“Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” follows Mona Lisa (Jun Jong Seo), a teenage girl who flees a mental institution for the streets of New Orleans. Bonnie (Kate Hudson), a single mother struggling to make ends meet, takes her under her wing when she learns that Mona Lisa has supernatural abilities that might be able to make her some money.

The trailer opens with a public announcement ringing out through the halls of a facility, informing the authorities that a “violent” inmate has escaped from “the home of mentally insane adolescents.” A terrified Mona Lisa creeps out of her room and through the hallways past an oblivious guard.

“She is considered dangerous,” the voiceover announces. “Use extreme caution.”

Mona Lisa wanders around the city before she finds a sympathetic stranger in Bonnie, a stripper and single mother who agrees to take her in while she hides from the cops. In flashbacks, we see that Mona Lisa has telekinetic powers and is able to control people’s movements with her mind. That comes in handy when she’s hunted down by an officer (Craig T. Robinson) hot on their trail.

“She’s a little miracle,” says Bonnie. “She’s a fugitive,” one of her kids retorts.

Awash in the bright neon lights of New Orleans’ gritty nightlife, “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” looks to be one part thriller, one part psychological horror and one part sci-fi fantasy. The film marks the third feature from Amirpour, who won prizes at Venice Film Festival for “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night” and her follow-up, 2016’s “Bad Batch.”

Ed Skrein and Evan Whitten co-star in the film, which premieres in theaters, digitally and on demand Sept. 30.

Check out the full trailer above or here.