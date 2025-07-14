CAA, Comcast Ventures Join $84 Million Funding Round for AI Firm Moonvalley

Moonvalley, a research firm building AI video models and tools trained on licensed content, has raised $84 million in funding, with strategic investments from General Catalyst, CAA, CoreWeave and Comcast Ventures the company announced Monday.

The fresh capital will help Moonvalley continue to scale through expanding the licensed content library, developing API access for developers and internal platform teams and building features that studio and enterprise partners have requested. Moonvalley is also hiring the engineering and support teams needed for enterprise-scale deployments.

The latest funding round, which also included participation from existing investors Khosla Ventures and YCombinator, brings the company’s total funding to $154 million.

“This funding proves you don’t have to choose between powerful technology and responsible development,” Moonvalley co-founder and CEO Naeem Talukdar, said. “We’re building world-class models while respecting the creative community, and these partners will help us give studios and creators a real alternative to unlicensed models.”

Moonvalley recently released Marey, the first production-grade AI generative videography platform. It is also working directly with its filmmaking arm, Asteria, to develop tools tailored for filmmakers and Hollywood studios.

“Our research team is solving the hardest problems in video AI, from understanding real-world physics and natural motion to giving filmmakers frame-level control,” Moonvalley Chief Scientific Officer Mateusz Malinowski added. “We’re proving that licensed models can deliver the quality and precision that professional productions demand.”

CoreWeave co-founder and chief development officer Brannin McBee said the company is proud to support Moonvalley as demand accelerates for foundational AI video models and tools.

“Our relationship provides Moonvalley with access to advanced compute resources – including the latest GPU systems,” McBee added. “Our infrastructure helps Moonvalley scale its commercially safe model to meet growing demand from studios and enterprises seeking powerful, legally compliant AI video solutions.”

Comcast Ventures managing partner Allison Goldberg said Moonvalley’s approach to “generative videography combining technical excellence with respect for content creators aligns with how we think about innovation in our industry.”

CAA head of strategic development Alexandra Shannon added that “ethically led and talent-friendly applications of AI are a top priority for CAA.”

“We see an opportunity with these emerging tools and technologies, and having a set of partners who are aligned in the ethics behind AI is critical,” Shannon added. “Moonvalley understands that AI should empower artists, not undermine them, and we are excited to help bring this new technology to our clients and the entertainment community at large.”